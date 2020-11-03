(Des Moines, IA) -- Local election officials are encouraging Iowa voters to wear a mask when they go to the polls on Election Day, but they say they can’t force you to do that. Voters who are infected with the virus will be able to use curbside voting. Poll workers will be disinfecting the pens and clipboards to keep things clean. Doctors have said voting in-person is just about as safe as going to your local grocery store. County election boards Monday began tabulating a record 956-thousand ballots sent in my mailed, dropped off at an auditor’s office, or collected during early voting in person. The statewide turnout is expected to be about one-point-six million.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The state of Iowa has agreed to a 550-thousand-dollar settlement with its former 4-H leader over a discrimination and harassment lawsuit. A jury trial was scheduled to begin in two months. The dispute between John-Paul Chaisson-Cardenas and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach has been going on for two years. The Iowa Appeal Board approved the settlement Monday. Chaisson-Cardenas was fired in 2018. He was the first Latino 4-H state leader. He had alleged he was fired because of his advocacy for racial equality and gender identity protects among 4-H participants and employees.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Leaders of Iowa’s largest hospital systems say the state is “entering the danger zone” as it deals with the COVID-19. Doctors say facilities are being stretched and the situation threatens to get worse. Hospitalizations for the virus have nearly doubled in the last month. As of Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health was reporting 718 people being treated in state hospitals for the disease, including 156 in intensive care units. Since the surge is affecting all Midwest states, that limits the ability of hospitals to help each other. And, the problem is surging just as the flu season normally starts.
(West Des Moines, IA) -- The smoke was visible for miles as a vacant office building in West Des Moines burned late Monday afternoon. Firefighters were called to the location on 8th Street just before 4:00 p-m. The crews say they saw a lot of smoke coming from the two-story building as they pulled up. Some witnesses reported seeing the smoke from several miles away. West Des Moines Fire Marshall Mike Whitsell says the building was about to be demolished and firefighters were told no one was inside when the fire started. Some nearby restaurants were evacuated as the crews worked to keep the flames from spreading.