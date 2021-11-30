(Sioux City, IA) -- The Salvation Army in Sioux City is hoping a promotion with a local business will help them get more volunteers. Salvation Army Captain, Karissa Zumwalt, says volunteers ringing bells during the holidays will be part of the "Ringing for Bling" program. Anyone doing a two-hour ringing time slot gets you a chance to win one of 12 pieces of jewelry from Riddle's Jewelry. She says they are pretty far behind in their fundraising goal right now. Zumwalt says they are also looking to hire people who may need to earn a little extra cash during the holidays -- and she says you can go to their website to find out more.
(Eldridge, IA) -- An Iowa husband faces murder charges six months after his wife was shot to death in Eldridge. Thirty-four-year-old Shane Bostrom was originally taken into custody on charges not related to the June 10th incident. He has remained in the Scott County Jail since then. The body of 28-year-old Jessica Bostrom was found in the family home. A charge of first-degree murder has been added to charges of child endangerment, felony obstruction, and several drug offenses.
(Algoma, IA) -- The Iowa portion of filming for a movie about a World War Two camp near Algona for German prisoners has concluded. They were shooting at several locations in Kossuth County for the film "Silent Night in Algona" during the first three weeks of November. The movie tells the story of six German P-O-Ws at Camp Algona who created a nativity scene while being held there. Actor Bejo (BAY-joh) Dohmen a native of Cologne, Germany who plays one of the P-O-W's and says it is an important story to tell. Dohmen says not all German soldiers back then were Nazis -- many were young guys who were forced into war and they're just normal people like everyone else. "Silent Night in Algona" is scheduled for release in November of next year.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Another set of frontline observers is being brought on board to help identify human trafficking operations. All Iowa hotel employees are being required to complete prevention training – or the hotel where they work won’t be allowed to accept public funds. The training requirement comes from a state law passed last year. It affects 15-hundred lodging facilities, including campsites and AirB-N-Bs. The training course is free and available online. Patrick Waymire is the assistant director of the Division of Intelligence at the Iowa Department of Public Safety. Waymire says hotels can become hotspots for human trafficking because the criminals move so much.