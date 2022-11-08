(Statewide) -- The polls in Iowa are open on this Election Day from 7 am until 8 pm. The the top statewide candidates held Election Eve rallies around the state. Governor Kim Reynolds told a crowd at the Ankeny airport that Republicans weren't taking anything for granted and were sprinting toward the finish line with eight stops on Monday. On Monday night, Deidre DeJear -- the Democratic candidate for governor - asked a crowd if they'd been discouraged by this weekend's Des Moines Register Iowa Poll. It showed DeJear trailing Reynolds by 17 points. DeJear told supporters nothing's easy, but they can use their voices and their votes to prove that poll was wrong.
(Statewide) -- The USDA says another dry week has led to lots of fieldwork, and the Iowa harvest season quickly nearing an end. The report shows 97 percent of the beans are already in the bin -- which is eight days ahead of last year and nines days ahead of the average. The corn harvest is not far behind -- with 89 percent of the work done. That puts the corn harvest six days ahead of last year and 11 days ahead of the five-year average.
(Louisa-Wright Counties) -- The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed two more cases of avian influenza. The virus was found in a non-commercial backyard flock in Louisa County and a commercial layer flock in Wright County. An Ag Department spokesman says the Wright County flock includes approximately one million birds. These are the third and fourth outbreaks in the state. There was a backyard outbreak reported October 20th in Dallas County, and a commercial layer flock outbreak in Wright County reported on October 31st.
(Statewide) -- Some Iowans are buying frozen turkeys now just to have them in the freezer for the big Thanksgiving meal later this month. While some reports show grocery prices are up 13-percent this fall compared to last year, Morgan Pothoven at the Iowa Turkey Federation says many stores are selling turkeys at a loss to bring in customers, even offering free turkeys with purchase of a ham. Pothoven says turkey prices might be up slightly in Iowa compared to a year ago, but she says it's nothing substantial. Iowa has about 130 turkey farms statewide, with the majority comprised of second- and third-generation turkey farmers. The state ranks seventh in U-S turkey production, with approximately 12-million raised each year.