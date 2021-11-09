(Council Bluffs, IA) -- Authorities in Pottawattamie County say an 86-year-old man is under a law enforcement hold while he is treated for a gunshot wound at a hospital. Deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home just east of Council Bluffs Sunday morning. Eighty-three-year-old Bonnie Rankin was found dead inside that home. Her cause of death hasn’t been released. Also inside was Harvey Rankin. Investigators with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office say they don’t believe anyone else was involved. Criminal charges haven’t been filed yet.
(Moline, IL) -- Officials at John Deere are said to be considering moving some of the company’s manufacturing efforts overseas. The United Auto Workers strike against the company is in its fourth week and two contract offers have been rejected. More than 10-thousand workers are still on the picket lines. The company says it has brought in thousands of its salaried workers to keep the production line going so it will be able to meet customer needs during the harvest season. A spokesperson says the longer-term objective is to get employees back and operating its facilities.
(Iowa City, IA) -- A 19-year-old Iowa City man is charged with trafficking in stolen weapons. Demtrick Byars is also accused of having an incendiary or explosive device in his possession. Investigators say they have connected Byars to multiple firearms and shooting-related incidents in Iowa City and Coralville. They say they found stolen weapons and two homemade explosive devices when they executed a search warrant at his home in Coralville last week. Byars was taken into custody Thursday.
(Fairfield, IA) -- The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is still searching for the motive in a Fairfield teacher’s murder. Investigators say they are trying to figure out why two high school students allegedly killed Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. Her body was found in a town park last week. The D-C-I says it is looking into whether the two suspects were upset about a bad grade. Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller, both 16, are charged with first-degree murder. Both teenagers have a preliminary hearing scheduled for Friday.