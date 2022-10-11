(Des Moines) -- With the general election just four weeks away -- Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says efforts to recruit more poll workers for elections during the pandemic are appearing to pay off. He says some counties say they have enough workers. Pate says they sought to be sure that older workers had some support so they didn't have to cover every election, and they have done that for many areas. He says some counties still face issues when it comes to having a balance of Democrat and Republican poll workers. Pate says a diehard Republican or diehard Democrat county may have a hard time finding members of the other party to work so they have equal representation.
(Des Moines) -- Comments from key Iowa Republicans make it clear a prominent G-O-P critic of former President Donald Trump faces a tough campaign in Iowa's 2024 Caucuses if she runs for president as a Republican. Harriet Hageman, the Republican who defeated Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney in an August Primary, was the keynote speaker at a Polk County G-O-P fundraiser last (Monday) night. Iowa G-O-P chairman Jeff Kaufmann, the evening's emcee, called a queen of the party's grassroots and called Cheney a poor loser. And Kaufmann ridiculed those who've praised Cheney for her role on the committee investigating Trump's actions as the U.S. Capitol was being attacked. Former Governor Terry Branstad, appointed by Trump to be U.S. Ambassador to China, suggested siding with Trump has been a winning formula for Iowa Republicans in 2016 and 2020. Hageman will campaign with Iowa Republicans today (Tuesday) in Ottumwa, Cedar Rapids and Bettendorf.
(Waterloo) -- Some 100 employees of Omega Cabinets in Waterloo are losing their jobs. K-W-W-L T-V is reporting that the cabinet company is telling employees the Masterbrand Cabinets parent company is changing staffing levels to rebalance its operations. Masterbrand issued a statement saying it is committed to assisting the affected workers through coordination with all state and local agencies to help find new employment. The company is also encouraging workers to seek jobs at other company facilities and says it will provide relocation assistance.
(Cedar Rapids) -- The Cedar Rapids Gazette is reporting an Iowa City man accused of killing his wife after she discovered he lied about their finances will be accepting a plea deal on Wednesday. Sixty-five-year-old JoEllen Browning was stabbed to death in the couple's home in April of 2019 and 70-year-old Roy Browning, Junior, was arrested six months later. His trial on a first degree murder charge had been delayed six times and it was scheduled to start in November. JoEllen Browning was director of operational budgets for University of Iowa Health Care. Investigators say she was killed an hour before the couple had an appointment with a financial advisor.