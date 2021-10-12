(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The city of Cedar Rapids will spend 10 million dollars of its federal pandemic relief funds on its Flood Control System. Flood control program manager, Rob Davis, says the federal funds will help speed up construction on the west side of the river, providing more protection sooner. The sprawling network of levees and gates was created after the 2008 flood devastated the city. City officials say this will also add pressure to the dozen or so property owners who are in the way of the flood system and have not yet taken the city’s buyout. Construction on the system is expected to cost 750 million dollars.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has announced that 200 million dollars in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding is now available for grants to improve broadband access for Iowans. The Office of the Chief Information Officer announced last month the latest 100 million dollars from the state-funded Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Program. The O-C-I-O received 178 applications requesting a total of 300 million -- so the state is adding 200 million in federal funds to it. This new grant program allows communications service providers, including telecommunication companies and local governments, to apply for up to 60 percent of their broadband project costs in eligible areas of the state.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health's latest COVID-19 data released shows a downward trend in hospitalizations. There were 626 people in the hospital in the data reported Monday -- which was down by five. Health Department data also shows around 75 percent of patients in Iowa hospitals are unvaccinated.
(Des Moines, IA) -- While the amount bet on sports in Iowa continues to go up -- the administrator of the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission says it is still small compared to other casino revenue. Administrator Brian Ohorilko (Oh-reel-koh) says they knew the sports gambling revenue was not going to be a huge increase for casinos. But he says there is a lot of interest in sports gambling and the legalization provides a secure way for Iowans to bet on sports.