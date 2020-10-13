(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie is worried about a presidential visit at the same time the state of Iowa passes a COVID-19 milestone. Public health officials report Iowa has topped 100 thousand confirmed cases of the virus. It ranks fourth among the states for its rate of infection. Cownie says he’s worried the campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the Des Moines airport could become a “super-spreader” event. Iowa has averaged 13-hundred new cases-a-day over the last four days. More than three dozen people died last weekend alone.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Des Moines Public School District started its phased-in reopening of in-person learning Monday with preschoolers returning. All schools in the district will be following a hybrid model. No students had been inside Des Moines classrooms since the COVID-19 pandemic first gained attention in March. Director of communications Phil Roeder says the young students arrived at their schools at staggered times and about a half-dozen at a time entered their classrooms. Roeder says everyone he saw was wearing a mask. Elementary students begin hybrid learning next Monday. Middle school students will follow on October 26th and high schoolers on November 10th.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Businesses, educational institutions, and community leaders will find out how best to support veterans and their families at a virtual conference starting today (Tuesday). The six-and-a-half-hour Iowa Statewide Veterans Conference starts at 9:00 a-m on Zoom. Home Base Iowa program manager Jathan Chicoine (shuh KWIN) calls veterans a valuable commodity for the state. His organization is hoping 10 percent of the local businesses in each county will come on board as programs are developed to recruit and retain veteran workers. Today’s event is the 11th annual conference for H-B-I.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A 56-year-old Council Bluffs man is going to prison for 20 years after reaching a plea agreement with the Pottawattamie County Attorney’s Office. Brian Senter was found guilty of sexual misconduct with a child. He received 10 years on two charges which will run consecutively. Senter had been convicted of child sex abuse previously in Polk County in 1997. His victim came forward during a school program on abuse. The victim was under the age of 10. Prosecutors say the plea agreement protected Senter’s victim from the trauma of a trial.