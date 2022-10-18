(Des Monies) -- Republican Governor Kim Reynolds and Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear outlined diverging paths on taxes and carbon pipelines during their debate last (Monday) night on Iowa PBS -- their only debate of the campaign. Reynolds said eminent domain should be a last resort for pipelines that would ship carbon out of Iowa ethanol plants and she supports current rules for how developers may get authority to seize property along the pipeline routes from unwilling landowners. Reynolds said over half of Iowa's corn crop goes to ethanol plants and if Iowa loses that industry, that would have a tremendous impact on farmers. DeJear said she opposes the use of eminent domain for the pipelines because landowners put their blood, sweat and tears into their land. DeJear said most Iowans eventually will get just 50 bucks a month from the tax cuts the governor signed into law in March. Reynolds said that matters to working families who are dealing with increased living expenses.
(Des Moines) -- A debate tonight (Tuesday) between Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson and Liz Mathis, the Democratic challenger in Iowa's second congressional district, has been cancelled. Hinson was admitted to a Cedar Rapids hospital on Sunday night for treatment of a kidney infection. Her chief of staff says Hinson is feeling better and looks forward to getting back on the road soon, but Hinson remained in the hospital overnight undergoing treatment. The Hinson and Mathis campaigns and Iowa P-B-S were unable to agree on another date for a debate before the November election.
(Sheldon) -- A man died and three juveniles were seriously hurt following a car crash early Monday morning near Northwest Community College in Sheldon. The Iowa State Patrol's acident report indicates that just beofre 6:30 Monday morning, the teenage driver of a car crossed the center line of Highway 18 west of Sheldon and hit a semi head on. All four occupants of the car were trapped inside the vehicle and had to be freed by emergency crews. Forty-four-year-old Samuel Garcia-Ruiz of Worthington, Minnesota -- a passenger in the back seat was killed. The 17 year old male who was driving has life-threatening injuries according to the State Patrol and two 17 year old females who were passengers were seriously injured. All three teenagers are hospitalized in Sheldon. The semi driver was not hurt.
(Statewide) -- The deadline is next week for Iowa women who use wheelchairs for 100-percent of their mobility to apply to compete in the upcoming Ms. Wheelchair Iowa contest. State coordinator Tasha DeGroote says the event focuses -not- on disabilities, but rather on the abilities of contestants. She says you must be at least 21 years old, be willing to make public appearances, either virtually or in person, and be willing to travel. That travel includes a trip to the national competition for Ms. Wheelchair America next fall in Grand Rapids, Michigan. There's no swimsuit or evening gown competition, as the contest is based on a woman's accomplishments since the onset of the disability. The deadline to apply is October 24th. To apply, contact DeGroote through the Ms. Wheelchair Iowa Facebook page. This year's contest will be held October 29th at the Hearst Center for the Arts in Cedar Falls.