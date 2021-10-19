(Des Moines, IA) -- The Republican leader of the Iowa Senate says every taxpayer should get an income tax cut this year, but the ultimate goal should be eliminating that tax altogether. Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver of Ankeny says eight states don’t have an income tax right now. Republicans passed a tax reduction package three years ago that Democrats warned was fiscally irresponsible. They said it would lead to underfunded schools and reduced state services. When the last fiscal year ended June 30th Iowa had a billion-dollar surplus. Whitver and other Republicans say that money should be returned to taxpayers. His comments were made during a recent appearance on Iowa Press on P-B-S.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The latest U-S-D-A weekly crop report finds that Iowa farmers were able to work around some rain showers. The report says 43 percent of the state’s corn is now in the bin – up from 30 percent last week. That puts the Iowa corn harvest one week ahead of the five-year average. The bean harvest moved up to 70 percent completed, compared to 56 percent the week before. That’s also a week ahead of average. The report from the U-S Agriculture Department says more than half of the soybean crop remains to be harvested in south-central Iowa while all other districts have at least 52 percent pulled from the fields.
(Newton, IA) -- Newton-based T-P-I Composites has announced plans to lay off 710 of its employees. The information has been posted on the Iowa Workforce Development’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act website. State law requires companies to disclose mass layoffs or plant closures within 60 days. Officials with the city of Newton announced last month the facility would be suspending production later this year. About 800 people work at the plant. T-C-I Composites was founded 58 years ago and has been producing wind turbine blades since 2001.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A 21-year-old Des Moines man may have been drunk when he took a neighbor’s child without permission last weekend. Deng Kodok is charged with child stealing, intoxication and interference with official acts. Investigators say Kodok took the six-year-old child from his neighbor’s house just before 9:00 p-m Saturday and brought him to the Jordan Creek Mall. While they were at the mall, he refused to cooperate with mall staff members. They say he smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes.