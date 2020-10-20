(Clear Lake, IA) -- The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division has ordered a 21-day suspension of the liquor license for the Surf District Rock n' Roll Grill in Clear Lake for violating liquor laws. The complaint filed on July 2nd alleged that the restaurant reused and refilled liquor containers in violation of the Iowa Code. An administrative law judge ruled that the preponderance of the evidence, that cheaper liquor was poured into more expensive bottles and that the actions of the establishment were serious and did indeed put public health and safety at risk. The operators of the restaurant have 30 days to appeal the decision.
(Des Moines, IA) -- State Auditor Rob Sand says he has advised the governor to return millions in federal pandemic relief money spent on new computer software. Last Governor Kim Reynolds authorized spending 21-million dollars of federal coronavirus relief money on the software, arguing state employees would use it to schedule time off if they got Covid or had to care for a family member who got the virus. State Auditor Sand says the CARES Act money must be used on expenses directly related to the pandemic and the computer software doesn't meet that definition. Sand says state officials signed off on the software purchase in 2019, long before the pandemic. Sand is also advising that Reynolds her decision to use federal pandemic relief money to pay the salaries of some staff in the governor's office is questionable. The governor's office has not yet responded to Sand's report.
(Westfield, IA) -- The Iowa Nature Conservancy is rounding up the bison at a northwest Iowa preserve today (Tuesday) to give them their vaccinations. The organization brought 28 bison to Broken Kettle Grasslands Preserve near Westfield in 2008 -- and now the herd has grown to 275. The Nature Conservancy’s Graham McGaffin (Mih-GAF-fin) says they plan to sell 72 bison to producers after they get their checkups and vaccinations so the herd won't overstress and overgraze the preserve. The bison are genetically pure, which means there’s no evidence that they have any cattle genes mixed in.
(Undated) -- The U-S-D-A report shows just ten percent of the soybeans remain to harvest. That is more than three weeks ahead of last year and two weeks ahead of the five-year average. The northwest, north-central, and west-central areas have less than five percent of beans still in the field -- while farmers in the southern one-third of the state have at least 20 percent remaining to be harvested. The corn harvest hit the 65 percent complete mark. That's more than three weeks ahead of last year and just more than two weeks ahead of average. Approximately two-thirds of the corn is still waiting to be picked in the south-central part of the state -- while the rest of the state has at least half of its crop in the bin.