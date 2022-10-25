(Red Oak) -- Investigators believe high winds may have rekindled a grass fire from two weeks ago and burned 750 acres near Red Oak. Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman says fire fighters arrived on the scene shortly after a small fire in a ditch was reported late Sunday afternoon, but within three minutes it was spreading north and they weren't sure it could be stopped. Nearly 12 dozen firefighters from 18 different departments responded. Two fire fighters received what Hamman describes as very minor burns. Hamman credits the dozen farmers on tractors, pulling discs and cutting fire breaks in the fields, for stopping the fire from spreading to the western half of the county.
(Statewide) -- The latest U-S-D-A crop report shows the northeast and south-central regions of Iowa both are under 40 percent when it comes to the corn harvest -- while 82 percent of the corn has already been harvested in northwest Iowa. The overall corn harvest is 59 percent complete -- which is one day ahead of last year and eight days ahead of the five-year average. The report says the soybean harvest reached 88 percent complete -- which is 11 days ahead of the average.
(Ames) -- Iowa State University's Extension Department is selling a 2023 calendar that seeks to address some of the "Garden Lore" that's been circulating the state. Consumer horticulture specialist, Aaron Steil (style), says they hear a lot of folklore or home remedies that don't have a lot of research or evidence supporting them. For example, he says they often are asked if peonies need ants to bloom. He says peonies will open with or without ants, the ants are not required for bloom, they're just there because they're collecting nectar. The calendar can be purchased from the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach online store, and you can also find it in most of your local county extension offices. It costs eight dollars.
(Iowa City) -- The University of Iowa's quarterback situation has drawn national attention after the Hawkeyes were hammered 54-10 by Ohio State Saturday. Some are calling for the firing of head coach Kirk Ferentz and his son Brian, who is the offensive coordinator. The depth chart released for this weekend's homecoming game against Northwestern lists Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla both as potential starters. Petras has been the starter and was replaced by Padilla Saturday after being ineffective once again.