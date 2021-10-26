(Waukon, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol is releasing details on the funeral for Trooper Ted Benda, who died following an accident in his patrol car. The Patrol says visitation for Trooper Benda will be held today (Tuesday) from 4:00 to 8:00 p-m at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Waukon. The visitation is open to the public. The funeral is Wednesday at 11:00 a-m at the Waukon High School. Benda’s squad car crashed on October 14th as he was on his way to assist the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office with a wanted suspect. He died six days later in the hospital.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Chicago man will spend more than six years in federal prison for defrauding Iowa concert venues. Court records show at least six Iowa venues were bilked by 43-year-old Romel Murphy for concerts that never happened. One paid Murphy 50-thousand dollars. The U-S Attorney's Office says Murphy claimed to be a talent booker and sent fake contracts to entertainment venues that appeared to cover artists' fees for concerts. Prosecutors say Murphy pocketed more than 410-thousand dollars. He pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The latest U-S-D-A crop report shows the Iowa soybean harvest was at 83 percent complete by Sunday. That is up from 60 percent complete last week and six days ahead of the five-year average. The report says the southern one third of the state lags behind in the bean harvest. On the corn side, the completion rate hit 60 percent -- up from 43 percent the prior week. That's one week ahead of the five-year average. Growers in the northeast and south central regions still have more than half of their corn remaining to be harvested.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A man who prosecutors say was discovered with child pornography during an investigation of online harassment of his ex-wife will serve more than 17 years in federal prison. Thirty-three-year-old Kenneth Howard Crum Junior of Sidney was sentence to 210 months in prison after pleading guilty to receipt and possession of child pornography. Court information shows investigators were looking into the harassment of Crum's ex-wife via internet websites in November 2020 and got a search warrant for his cellphone. They say they found images and videos of child pornography involving children under the age of 12 on that phone.