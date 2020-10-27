(Washington, DC) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley praised the Senate’s confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be an associate justice on the U-S Supreme Court after voting in favor of the nomination. The Republican Grassley says Judge Barrett "clearly respects precedent, and she practices judicial restraint. Her fair-minded and independent approach to the Judiciary demonstrates a humility and conviction that the role of a judge is to apply the law and Constitution as written; not to blur the separation of powers by legislating from the bench." Grassley presided over the vote as the Senate President pro tempore Iowa's other Senator, Republican Joni Ernst also voted in favor of Barrett’s nomination -- which was approved in 52-48 vote.
(Cedar Falls, IA) -- University of Northern Iowa President Mark Nook has overruled a decision by the school's student government and supreme court that denied a registration request to a campus chapter of the national Students for Life of America. President Nook's ruling says the student government's decision in the case was not "content-neutral and if not overturned would violate the group’s First Amendment rights." The ruling says U-N-I Students for Life had met all the criteria to become a registered student organization when the student senate denied their request on October 7th. The student government denied the group registration that would allow them access to student funding -- saying it is a "hate group." The group's organizer says the school’s own rules say that viewpoint discrimination is not acceptable, student government leaders attacked fellow students for their pro-life views and denied a request for a new club based on their "personal support of abortion.”
(Undated) -- Farmers were slowed by snow and rain -- but still made some progress in the harvest in the past week. The crop report from the U-S Department of Agriculture shows more than three-quarters of Iowa’s corn has been harvested -- which is more than three weeks ahead of last year and two weeks ahead of average. Farmers in south-central Iowa still have more than 50 percent of their corn to be harvested. The report shows 94 percent of the soybeans have been harvested. Many of those beans are in the southern one-third of the state -- where at least 14 percent of the soybeans remain in the field.
(Clive, IA) -- Clive Police say the man’s body found in a wooded area October 17th has been identified as a 27-year-old man who had been reported missing. Police say Joel Francis Moots didn’t have a permanent address. Family members say he was last seen May 31st and was reported missing in June. Clive detectives worked to locate Moots at the time but weren’t able to find him. Authorities say the cause of death hasn’t been determined yet, but foul play isn’t suspected. The remains were identified through the use of dental records.