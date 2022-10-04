(Sheldon, IA) -- As dry conditions persist, particularly in northwest Iowa, many city water systems have asked customers to voluntarily conserve water. Todd Uhl, the public works director in Sheldon, says they aren’t hitting the panic button yet, but water levels are declining in the shallow wells that provide the community’s high-quality water. Uhl says if water levels aren’t recharged this fall, winter, and next spring, mandatory water restrictions are likely in Sheldon next summer. Mandatory restrictions would limit water use to human consumption, so no watering of lawns or gardens. Last week’s Drought Monitor showed 80 percent of Iowa is either abnormally dry or experiencing some level of drought.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Creighton survey of Midwest purchasing managers for September shows the overall measure dropped again. Economist Ernie Goss says they measure the status of states on a zero to 100 scale, with 50 representing growth neutral. The September index was 52-point-seven -- still above growth neutral -- but down from 55-point-five in August. This is the fifth decline in the last six months -- and the lowest number since June of 2020. Iowa’s individual state index was 50-point-nine in September -- down from 55-point-seven in August.
(UNDATED) -- The two candidates running for Iowa secretary of agriculture disagree on how to advance voluntary efforts to improve water quality in the state. Incumbent Republican Mike Naig (NEGG, rhymes with “egg”) says there’s never been more awareness, more work, more partnerships, and more resources being focused and more actual conservation work getting done than at any time in our history. Naig says over the past ten years, the state’s voluntary Nutrient Reduction Strategy has been showing farmers the value of new conservation practices. John Norwood, the Democratic challenger, is a Polk County Soil and Water Commissioner, and says the current Nutrient Reduction Strategy isn’t working. Norwood says well over half of Iowa farmland is owned by people who aren’t actively farming it, and federal incentives should encourage landowners to adopt more conservation practices.
(Ames, IA) -- The Iowa 4-H Foundation is holding its annual Iowa Giving Day over 24 hours, from noon today (Tuesday) through noon tomorrow. While there are some 23-thousand young Iowans currently in the organization, the day is an appeal to all past members and others, according to Emily Faveraid, executive director of the Ames-based foundation. Faveraid says it’s a great opportunity to highlight the 4-H program and all the things that it does for young people throughout the year. While many think of 4-H as an ag-focused organization, she says it enables young people to do things like robotics, entrepreneurship, and much more. Learn more by visiting Iowa-4-H-Giving-Day-dot-org and you can make a donation directly to any of 50 individual 4-H clubs in Iowa, or to the club in general.