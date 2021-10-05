(Des Moines, IA) -- State lawmakers return to the Iowa Capitol today (Tuesday) for a rare special session. The session was called for a vote to accept or reject new political boundaries drawn up following the 2020 Census. House Speaker Pat Grassley has given no indication of how Republicans might vote. Grassley does say he wants to keep the special session to this issue only. The boundaries are based on data released by the U-S Census Bureau in February. Governor Kim Reynolds scheduled the special session through a proclamation last month.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program known as LIHEAP (Lie-heap) has more money this year. The director of the program. Christine Taylor, says the program begins November first of every year, but if you or someone in your home is 60 years of age or older, or disabled, then you can begin applying October 1st. She says they received funds from the American Rescue Act and they will be passing the extra money onto the recipients. The regular payment is around 470 dollars and she says they may be able to give an extra payment at the end of the spring.
(Ames, IA) -- Iowa State University graduates who didn’t get to attend their commencement in-person due to the COVID-19 pandemic will get their chance to walk across the stage Saturday. That ceremony will include students who graduated between May 2020 and August 2021. So far, about 370 students have said they plan to attend. I-S-U spokesperson Abbie Suntken says many of them thought they lost the opportunity. Now, parents and friends will be able to watch them get their degrees. Twelve thousand students who were denied the experience are eligible to take part this weekend.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Organizers of the 40th Eastern Iowa Honor Flight have named today’s (Tuesday’s) event after Navy veteran Mike Wilson. He has financially supported four different flights over the years. Wilson told K-C-R-G Television his experience on one of the early flights spurred him to donate more than 200 thousand dollars. He says it’s a good idea to “share what you have.” Wilson is also an advisor to the Honor Flight board of directors, sharing advice on ways to make the experience better for the veterans.