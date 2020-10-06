(Undated) -- The U-S-D-A weekly report shows one-quarter of the Iowa corn crop has been harvested -- which is more than three weeks ahead of last year and 12 days ahead of the five-year average. It is only the second time since 2000 that at least one-quarter of the corn was harvested by October 4th. The soybean harvest is now at 55 percent. This is the second time in the last 15 years that at least half of the soybean crop was harvested by October 4th. The report says farmers in south-central Iowa are way behind the average -- with only 18 percent of the beans there in the bin.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says voters should take their time, read the directions and make sure to sign the outer envelope used to send an absentee ballot back to the county auditor. He says if the auditor gets your ballot before October 31st, the auditor then has 24 hours to reach back out to you if there are any deficiencies. Pate also reminds you to use both envelopes for their absentee ballots. Pate says returned ballots that are not inside the second "secrecy" envelope are opened in the presence of a Republican and a Democrat, who will remove the ballot and place it into another envelope to create and give it that element of secrecy. The secretary of state's office has had more than 50 researchers who specialize in election security review the electronic infrastructure Iowa uses for voting. That includes the state website where Iowans may track their absentee ballots.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Barge traffic along the Missouri River this fall could be facing a slowdown as work is still underway to repair damage to the navigation channel after three years of high water and widespread flooding. U-S Army Corps of Engineers Kansas City district commander, Colonel Bill Hannan, says the river levels have returned to normal-- but because of all the damage to navigation structures, it’s creating shallow spots in the navigation channel. Last year's floods damaged up to 75-percent of the seven-thousand river training structures on the lower Missouri River. Repairs could cost 200-million dollars but the Corps of Engineers only allocated 20-million. Hannan the Corps is working hard to find more money to restore the river's navigation channel.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a group of 17 protesters who have been banned from the statehouse. The members of Des Moines Black Lives Matter were involved in a felon voting rights demonstration in July when they were banned for six months, up to a year. Members had been arrested inside the statehouse on warrants connected to the damage done to a police vehicle. When they were taken outside, others tried to free them from custody. The suit filed by the A-C-L-U claims banning them from the statehouse violates their constitutional rights to free speech, free assembly, and the right to petition the government.