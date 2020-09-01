(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Workforce Development says the unemployment rates paid by businesses will remain unchanged in 2021. Businesses pay unemployment taxes into a trust fund so unemployment benefits can be paid out -- and there was some question whether the increase in unemployment brought on by the pandemic would cost them more. I-W-D says the governor has put 490 million dollars of federal coronavirus relief money into the pool -- and that will allow the rate to stay the same. I-W-D is required to set the new unemployment tax rate each year based on the trust fund balance at the end of the fiscal year June 30th.
(Iowa City, IA) -- Iowa City is reporting numerous public and private properties were vandalized with spray paint as part of ongoing protests in an around downtown Iowa City over the last three nights. A statement says city crews will be cleaning up graffiti on public property as time allows. It says many crews are currently assigned to storm recovery efforts. Private property owners, businesses, and residents can report damage to their property by calling the Iowa City Police at 319-356-6800. Anyone with information related to acts of vandalism can also contact the Iowa City Police Department.
(Ames, IA) -- Iowa State's football team is playing this season and Athletic Director Jamie Pollard says they will allow only 25-thousand fans into the season opener against Louisiana on September 12th in Ames. Pollard says there will be no tailgating allowed and fans will be required to wear face coverings. Jack Trice Stadium will be mapped out to allow for social distancing. Pollard says if fans don't follow the protocols set for the game – then the October fourth game against Oklahoma could be played without any fans allowed in.
(Palo, IA) -- Authorities in Linn County say a man suspected of breaking into homes was shot to death shortly before 3:00 a-m Monday. Several people had called 9-1-1 saying a man had tried to get into their homes. Deputies were responding to the emergency calls when another caller reported a man had broken into a home and threatened the people inside – before the homeowner shot him to death. No names have been released. Emergency responders weren’t able to save the suspect and he died before he could be taken to a hospital.