(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The Cedar Rapids School District has reached a settlement with the U-S Justice Department on the use of seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities. The Justice Department says its investigation found that the school district inappropriately and repeatedly secluded and restrained students with disabilities as early as kindergarten in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Department says this affected the behavior of the students instead of helping them -- and the school district did not end seclusion when students showed signs of crisis or trauma, or when there was no longer any threat of harm. The Cedar Rapids District has voluntarily agreed to end the use of seclusion, reform its restraint practices, and improve its staff training to anticipate and appropriately address and de-escalate the disability-related behavior of students.
(Manchester, IA) -- Surveyors who were hired by a company that wants to build a carbon capture pipeline across Iowa are running into opposition when they try to gain access to some properties in northeast Iowa. Delaware County Supervisor Shirley Helmrichs says at least 18 property owners or residents called the sheriff’s office last week with complaints about survey crews trespassing on their land -- but their claims had to be rejected because state law allows the surveyors to access private property. Helmrichs says most residents she’s heard from are barring the pipeline surveyors from entering their property, forcing them to get injunctions from the local court before they can return. Navigator C-O-2 proposes building a pipeline under miles of farmland from the Dyersville ethanol plant west through the county, just north of Earlville and Manchester and into Buchanan County, along with several other counties in the state. Landowners are voicing concerns over eminent domain, loss of quality farmland, the mission of this project, and safety.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Workforce Development’s new Business Engagement Division is up and running. I-W-D director, Beth Townsend, says they’re hoping it will make it easier for employers to access state resources. Townsend says the workforce system can be a little complex, and it’s scattered over several different areas. The Business Engagement Division is designed to be a “one-stop shop” for Iowa’s employers to help meet their workforce needs, and Townsend says they hope this is a more strategic and more concentrated effort as they head out across the state to meet with business owners. There’s also a new customer service number for employers to call -- 1-833-469-2967.
(Webster City, IA) -- People who love a particular brand of scooter that was made in Iowa more than 70 years ago will be congregating in Webster City with their machines this week. Gerald Huisman is spokesman for the Doodle Bug Club of America, which is holding its annual reunion starting Wednesday to allow owners to trade parts, stories and most importantly, to ride their two-wheelers around town. He says about 40-thousand Doodle Bugs were built between 1946 and 1948, and he thinks between a thousand and 15-hundred may still exist. Doodle Bugs were made by Beam Manufacturing in Webster City. Collectors of the motorized scooters will come from all over the country for this event.