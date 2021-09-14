(Des Moines, IA) -- A federal judge has temporarily blocked enforcement of Iowa’s ban on school-issued mask mandates pending results of a lawsuit. The ruling comes is part of a court challenge brought by a group of parents of children with disabilities who say the lack of a ban makes them vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19. U-S District Court Judge Robert Pratt cited the “drastic increase” in the number of coronavirus cases among children in his ruling. Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement saying “a federal judge unilaterally overturned a state law, ignored the decision by our elected legislature and took away parents’ ability to decide what’s best for their child. The governor says the state will appeal and exercise every legal option they have to uphold state law.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Senate Ethics Committee has dismissed complaints against Republican senators who voted to ban schools from requiring masks. Six Iowans accused G-O-P senators of violating Senate ethics rules by backing a ban that they say could put medically vulnerable students, staff, and families at greater risk of getting Covid. Senate Republicans, in a written response, said voting for a bill isn't an ethics violation. Senator Pam Jochum (YOH-kum), a Democrat from Dubuque who voted against the bill, says she's sympathetic to the concerns of parents -- but Jochum says the Senate Ethics Committee isn't the proper forum to resolve the issue.
(Anamosa, IA) -- The second inmate accused of killing a corrections officer and nurse at the Anamosa State prison is expected to change his plea to guilty. Michael Dutcher (DOO-cher) was scheduled to go before a judge for a trial next week. Court information now shows he now intends to plead guilty. Dutcher’s plea hearing and sentencing are scheduled for Wednesday at the Jones County Courthouse. The other inmate, Thomas Woodard, reached a plea agreement on two counts of first-degree murder, in the deaths of Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte and was given the mandatory life prison sentence.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Police say a long-running fight over a lawn tractor led to the shooting death of a woman found dead in her home Sunday. Police found 42-year-old Amber Burton of Des Moines dead – and an autopsy determined she died of a gunshot wound. Fifty-year-old Nery Arnoldo Lopez Morales of Des Moines has been charged with Burton's murder. Police say Morales and Burton had an ongoing dispute about the ownership of a lawn tractor and witnesses and surveillance video connected him to her death.