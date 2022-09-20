(Des Moines, IA) -- The Governor's office announced that members of the Taiwan Agricultural Trade Goodwill Mission delegation, representing agricultural, economic and cultural sectors, will be at the Iowa State Capitol Building today (Tuesday) to sign letters of intent to purchase a significant amount of U-S corn and soybeans. The governor will be on hand along with leaders of commodity groups for the signing that is set for 1:20 p-m.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Republican Governor Kim Reynolds will be expanding her school choice plan for parents who want to send their children to a private K-through-12 school. Reynolds said during a weekend appearance at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition event, she says that you should have the right to place your child in an environment where they can thrive. She says that should not just be for families that have the financial resources. Democrat challenger Deidre DeJear, says the priority should be to fully fund public schools with public dollars. DeJear made her comments during a speech this weekend at the Polk County Democrats Steak Fry.
(Undated) -- Reports show nearly one in eight Iowans who take their own lives are veterans, and a new national campaign will encourage veterans to seek help -- and for everyone else to lend a hand. Dave Berkenfield, a former Navy SEAL who lost his brother to suicide, says every day nationwide between 17 and 22 veterans kill themselves, depending on which study is being quoted. The American Legion is launching a campaign in Iowa and nationwide that will be seen on billboards and in T-V and radio P-S-As called "Be The One." Berkenfield says it asks everyone to take action and be the one to make a difference for veterans considering taking their own life. He says mental health is one of the toughest challenges facing veterans, as they're trained to accept every challenge, to lead and be strong, but there's a stigma surrounding a veteran who seeks help for the silent wounds of war.
(Hudson, IA) -- The University of Iowa is going to investigate after 12 teachers were diagnosed with breast cancer in less than ten years in the Hudson School District south of Cedar Falls. K-C-R-G/T-V reports the U-I will try to help determine whether an environmental factor contributed to the cancer cases. The Iowa Cancer Registry looks into a handful of cancer cluster cases in the state each year.