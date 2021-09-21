(Undated) -- Iowans attending the first public meeting on redistricting Monday urged members of the Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission to keep the process as nonpartisan and fair as possible. Five people spoke at the first of three virtual hearings this week. Although some asked questions, no speaker commented directly on the proposed maps which were issued September 9th based on the 2020 U-S Census. The meeting lasted about 30 minutes even though it had been scheduled for three hours. The next public hearing starts today (Tuesday) at noon.
(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Joni Ernst says the proposed Global War on Terrorism Memorial in Washington, D-C should be built in a place of prominence, near the iconic memorials on the National Mall honoring soldiers from Vietnam, Korea, and World War II. The Iowa Republican asks how could the memorial for the country’s longest war be located anywhere else. She is urging senators to override a 2003 federal law that prevents new memorials from being built in an area of the National Mall known as The Reserve. Senate Democrats blocked a vote on Ernst's proposal to require construction on the National Mall last week.
(Webster City, IA) -- Authorities in Hamilton County say a man called them asking for help early Monday morning, then refused to stop when he was approached. The police pursuit on Interstate 35 reached speeds topping 100 miles an hour. The Iowa State Patrol was finally able to convince 34-year-old Braden Alan Johnson of Garner to pull over. The chase passed through Story and Polk counties before it ended. Investigators say Johnson had a three-year-old child in his vehicle while leading them on the high-speed pursuit. He faces several charges including eluding and reckless driving.
(Fort Dodge, IA) -- A Ransomware attack for the Fort Dodge-based New Cooperative to take its computers offline, but the interruption was apparently a brief one. A statement released Monday says the attack was “successfully contained” and law enforcement was notified. The attack by the BlackMatter gang comes just as Iowa’s corn and soy harvesting is starting. BlackMatter reportedly demanded a five-point-nine million dollar ransom for a key to unlock the files that were scrambled.