(Eagle Grove, IA) -- The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has charged a Fort Dodge man with attempted murder for striking a deputy with a squad car in Eagle Grove. Wright County Sheriff’s Deputy Darren Robinson had put 31-year-old Shawn McMillan in handcuffs and placed him in the front seat of his squad car following a traffic stop on September 15th. The deputy went to search the vehicle McMillian had been in when the suspect got into the driver's seat and drove at and hit the deputy. Deputy Robinson fired a shot that missed McMillan, who was later caught. Deputy Robinson was treated and released. Another person in the car stopped by the deputy -- 30-year-old Keaton Robinson -- is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon.
(Washington, DC) -- Outgoing Fourth District Iowa Congressman Steve King says he has a book about his political career in Washington that will be released soon. King says he's been keeping notes for years and started writing in earnest in June after losing the Republican primary to Randy Feenstra. The title of King's book is "Walk Through the Fire" and King says it was inspired by the late Andrew Breitbart who would say: 'Walk towards the fire. Their bullets aren't real...Have the courage to do that because they want to shut you up and they want to diminish your message by calling you names." King says his book will correct the record about his career and address the attacks he's endured from critics who called him a racist and a xenophobe. Once his 9th term in the U-S House is over at year's end, King says he's planning to establish an international organization to restore western civilization.
(Washington, DC) -- An infusion of campaign cash has Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden spending big in Republican-leaning battleground states like Iowa and Georgia. Biden has more money than the incumbent now. Democrats report having 466 million dollars in cash on hand, compared to 325 million for the Trump campaign. That doesn’t include a fundraising windfall the Democrats have been seeing since the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last Friday. Seventy-one million came in through the party’s online fundraising platform in the 24 hours after that announcement.
(Sioux City, IA) -- A 54-year-old Sioux City man is charged with murder and attempted murder in a stabbing incident September 11th. Investigators say Michael Landrum stabbed a man to death and injured a woman due to an argument over a missing cell phone. Landrum is accused of stabbing Natasha Drappeaux several times, then killing Salahadin Adem when he tried to help the woman. Adem died. Landrum is being held in the Woodbury County Jail with arraignment scheduled for October 5th.