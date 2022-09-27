(Tama, IA) -- The driver of a semi had to be rescued from his burning rig in an accident in Tama County. The Iowa State Patrol says the semi driven by 63-year-old John Perkins of Eagle River, Wisconsin hit an unoccupied disabled pickup in the right lane of Highway 30 near Tama Monday. The report says the semi jackknifed into the median and caught fire. First responders pulled Perkins from the burning truck. The driver of the pickup, 37-year-old Kofi Adu-Sarkodi was standing nearby and suffered what are described as non-life-threatening injuries. No charges have been filed as the State Patrol investigates.
(Johnston, IA) -- The two candidates running in Iowa’s new first congressional district outlined their opposing views on abortion during their only joint appearance of the campaign. Incumbent Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks of LeClaire cited her support for a bill that would ban abortions after the 15th week of a pregnancy, with exceptions for rape, incest, and to save the life of the mother. Democrat Christina Bohannan of Iowa City supports reinstating Roe-V-Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion. She called the proposed 15-week ban “one of the worst examples of government overreach” ever seen and “will put women’s lives at risk.” The candidates participated in an hour-long Iowa Press debate on Iowa P-B-S last (Monday) night.
(Ames, IA) -- Survey information released from the U-S-D-A shows a big increase in farmland values and cash rent. Iowa State University livestock economist, Lee Schulz, says the cropland increased 19-point-seven percent, “the highest that we've seen since 2011 and 2012.” Pastureland values are up a little over nine percent," he says. Schulz says high commodity prices are one of the big drivers of land values, along with rising interest rates. He also says as the commodity prices rise there’s competition for that land among prospective buyers.
(Sioux City, IA) -- Sioux City’s “Camp High Hopes” is celebrating its tenth anniversary. Sarah Morgan, the camp’s executive director, says they serve 500 campers every year with special needs, disabilities and chronic illnesses who get to do things they don’t get to do “and probably never will have a chance to do in their everyday life.” Camp High Hopes opened in the fall of 2012. The property covers 90 acres and includes a lake and a lodge -- activities include archery and canoeing. Campers come from Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota.