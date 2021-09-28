(Ames, IA) -- Officials with the Ames School District say no injuries were reported, but damage was done to school property Monday morning. Ames police were called to the middle school just after 8:30 a-m on a report that one student was breaking out windows on the school’s second floor. Classes were asked to shelter in place. The student was doing additional damage as officers arrived. The shelter in place order was lifted after police detained the student who was involved. A letter was sent to parents explaining what had happened.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The U-S-D-A crop report says some spotty rains impacted the ability to get into the fields last week -- but nine percent of the corn crop in the state was harvested in the last week. That's four days ahead of the five-year average for corn. The soybean harvest is reported at 18 percent for the week. That is also four days ahead of the average percentage harvested in the last five years.
(Des Moines, IA) -- There's been a nearly eight percent drop in the number of state fishing licenses sold in Iowa for this year compared to last year's surge. The D-N-R's Jeff Kopaska (koh-PASS-kuh) says the number of non-resident licenses sold is the second highest they've been in 20 years. Kopaska says he doesn't have an explanation for that. The State of Iowa sold about 50-thousand non-resident fishing licenses for 2020 and, so far this year, nearly 48-thousand non-resident fishing licenses have been sold.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The bishop for the Iowa Conference of the United Methodist Church is urging congregations to review their safeguards against embezzlement and fraud. Bishop Laurie Haller (HAL-er) issued a statement after the former bookkeeper at the First United Methodist Church of Mason City was sentenced to 27 months in prison for stealing thousands of dollars. Haller says it's an unpleasant and uncomfortable topic, but she's calling on all Methodist churches in Iowa to review procedures for counting offerings and accounting for donations as well as how expenditures are reviewed and approved. The bishop says these conversations may make people uncomfortable, but she says having good internal controls shows congregations care about the church's ministry and the people who support it with their prayers, labor, and money.