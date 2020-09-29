(Des Moines, IA) -- Almost three-thousand people have signed up as organ, eye, and tissue donors in the year since it has been allowed when getting a hunting, fishing, or fur harvester license through the D-N-R. The change was made in what's called "Logan’s Law." It's named for Logan Luft of Charles City, who died in 2017 at the age of 15. He was an organ donor, and his family pushed for the law after his death as a way to honor him. The law passed the Iowa legislature in the spring of 2019 and took effect that September. Nationwide, there are about 112-thousand people on transplant waiting lists, including about 600 in Iowa.
(Undated) -- Iowa farmers had nearly seven days suitable for fieldwork last week and made the most of it. The U.S.D.A. reports says 12 percent of the corn has been harvested -- up from four percent -- and almost three weeks ahead of last year and nine days ahead of the five-year average. The soybean harvest was at 30 percent complete -- up from seven percent last week. The bean harvest is 19 days ahead of last year and 12 days ahead of average. It is the largest percentage of soybeans and corn harvested by September 27th since 2012 when 48 percent of the corn and 41 percent of soybeans been harvested. Farmers in the northwest and west-central Iowa continue to lead the way with almost half of their soybean acreage harvested.
(Hills, IA) -- A Hills man will spend more than 22 years in federal prison on several charges that include trafficking three minors for sex in eastern Iowa. Fifty-three-year-old Kendall Streb was found guilty by a jury of three counts of child sex trafficking, two counts of distributing meth to children, one count of possession with intent to distribute meth, one count of being an unlawful user in possession of a firearm, and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Information presented at his trial said he paid three minors with cash and meth for sex between November 2018 and February 2019 in Iowa City, Coralville, and Cedar Rapids.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad returns to Iowa on October 5th after resigning as U-S Ambassador to China. Branstad's oldest son, Eric -- a senior advisor for President Donald Trump's Iowa campaign -- says the former Iowa governor will immediately hit the campaign trail. Branstad says his dad will doing everything to support local Republican legislative candidates, congressional candidates, Senator Joni Ernst, and the president. Branstad says his father will also campaign in other states for a full 28 days before the election. The former governor is 73 years old. He'll turn 74 after the election, on November 17th.