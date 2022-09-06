(Des Moines, IA) -- Members of some 30 local labor unions attended the Labor Day Parade in Des Moines. The president for the South Central Iowa Federation of Labor, Paula Martinez says unions are focused on getting workers a livable wage and health insurance. The president of the Iowa Federation of Labor says he’d like to see the restrictions put on labor union bargaining in 2017 changed so public employees have the same bargaining rights as private sector employees.
(Hamburg, IA) -- The first state-funded charters approved under a law passed in 2021 are starting classes this fall. Choice Charter School is an online program aimed at helping students who have dropped out to finish high school. It will be the only charter school in Iowa to be managed with no ties to a local school district. The second new charter is in the southwest Iowa town of Hamburg where high school students will divide their time between class work and career training.
(Hampton, IA) -- Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a train derailment early Monday near Hampton. Union Pacific says around 40 train cars derailed on a bridge over a creek and some asphalt spilled into the creek. The crew of the train was not hurt.
(Undated) --State Climatologist, Justin Glisan, says the La Nina weather pattern that led to June, July and August being warmer and drier than normal for the last three years could impact this fall's weather. Glisan says there's an elevated chance of warmer and drier temperatures for September and also for October and November as well. He says if La Nina interface hangs around this winter, there's a tendency towards warmer temperatures across the southern part of the United States, colder temperatures across the northern part of the United States, and Iowa would be right in the middle.