(Des Moines, IA). -- The Board of Regents will hold a special meeting Wednesday to approve plans for the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to build a 230 million dollar hospital in North Liberty. The move comes after the State Health Facilities Council approved the plan eight days ago on a 4-1 after voting 3-2 against the plan in February. The administrators at other hospitals in the area argued the new hospital will expand beyond specialty care and take away their patients. The C-E-O of U-I-H-C testified they provide complex treatments beyond what the other hospitals offer and are at capacity. The opponents have an opportunity to appeal the Facility Council's opinion.
(Hampton, IA) -- First-degree murder charges have been filed against the caretaker of a 23-month-old boy who died last year. Hampton police and the Iowa Division of Public Safety say the charges were filed against Jhonny Junior Salvatore Suarez Rivera Sunday. Suarez Rivera is also charged with child endangerment. He had been admitted to the Franklin General Hospital September 1st of last year before he died. An autopsy by the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the victim had been beaten to death. Suarez Rivera is being held in the Franklin County Jail. He had been the child’s caretaker when the boy suffered fatal injuries.
(Washington, DC) -- Congresswoman Cindy Axne has been named co-chair of a task force focused on the nation’s rural communities. The Iowa Democrat says she will be recruiting other House Democrats to work on a policy agenda for the Rural Reinvestment Task Force. Axne says she sees it as an opportunity to have a “greater voice” to raise rural issues up for discussion. She says there’s a big misunderstanding of what rural American contributes. Axne heard from farm groups, the biofuels industry, and farmers growing organic crops last week during a forum held at the Dallas County Fairgrounds. She says the task force will lobby for more direct federal resources to be devoted to things like broadband access, housing, and the federal biofuels policy.
(Davenport, IA) -- Relatives of 39-year-old Justin Douglas Chambers say they have been notified that remains found near the Maquoketa River were identified as the missing man. The remains were discovered south of Canton two months ago. Chambers had been last seen at the Wildwood Acres Campground the week before Thanksgiving. Family members confirmed those remains were his in a social media posting on a Facebook page that had been dedicated to finding the missing Davenport man.