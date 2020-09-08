(Clayton County, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a weekend boating accident that injured two people Saturday afternoon. Investigators think a passenger was ejected into the Mississippi River when the boat hit a large wake. That passenger and the boat operator both suffered injuries. No names have been released, but both men are from Cassville, Wisconsin. D-N-R agents say they think the personal flotation device may have saved the life of the passenger thrown overboard because he was unconscious in the water.
(Altoona, IA) -- Altoona Police report officers shot a 51-year-old Des Moines man to death during an exchange of gunfire at a motel Monday morning. Officers were responding to a report of a suspicious person with a weapon a little after 8:30 a-m. They say Jeffrey Meyer had a gun in his hand when he was shot by Altoona Police Detective David Lowe and Polk County Deputy Jason Tart. Meyer died before he could be taken to a hospital. The incident was caught on body cameras and dash cameras inside squad cars. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is helping with the case.
(Iowa City, IA) -- A one-year-old Council Bluffs boy is being treated at an Iowa City burn unit after being trapped inside a burning house last Friday. Firefighters rescued Ezekiel Adkins and his three-year-old brother, Jameson. The older boy was treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns, but his younger brother has burns covering 60 percent of his body. He’s being treated at the University of Iowa’s Children’s Hospital. The boy reportedly suffered lung damage and doctors are trying to restore the flow of blood to his legs.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Hundreds of students marched to the Iowa governor’s mansion Monday protesting the suspension of sports activities and the decision to start the school year online. The “Student March for Fairness” was put together after the Iowa High School Activities Association announced last week that all in-person activities and sports would be suspended. The students from Des Moines Public Schools and the Ames Community School District say they want fairness and the ability to compete.