(Des Moines, IA) -- A Marion man will spend more than three years in prison after being caught in an energy rebate scheme. Thirty-nine-year-old Dustin Hutcheson, who is originally from Marshalltown, pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud and one count of money laundering. He admitted that his Hutch Energy company offered to upgrade the lighting at small businesses in Cedar Rapids at no cost through a utility rebate program. Court information showed he created false invoices and forged signatures to get rebates from the utility company. He also paid cash kickbacks to those who do energy audits to get referrals. Hutcheson was sentenced ordered to pay 344-thousand dollars in restitution to the utility company.
(Nevada, IA) -- Nevada police say a man who was tased after he refused to give up a sword early Monday morning has died. Police Chief Ricardo Martinez issued a statement that says officers found the man after being called to a trailer court around 2:45 a-m. The man was told numerous times to drop the sword. He responded by saying, "It stays in my hand," and other incoherent words and was tased. Police handcuffed the man sat him down to wait for an ambulance to get the Taser barbs removed and the man stopped breathing. The chief says the man was taken to the Story County Medical Center where he died. His name hasn’t been released.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A man who accelerated his pickup and drove through a crowd of protesters last weekend outside a Hy-Vee grocery store in Des Moines has lost his job. The protesters were supporting a former employee of the store who says she was the victim of discrimination and sexual harassment. Protesters took pictures of the driver who was identified as Jeff Boucher. The company, Wyckoff Heating and Cooling in Carlisle announced Monday it has ended its professional relationship with Boucher, apologizing for his actions and vowing to educate employees so it won’t happen again. No injuries were reported from the Saturday incident.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Des Moines City Council has passed a racial profiling ordinance to guide its police officers. The ordinance creates a community policing and code enforcement policy committee to review cases. It also provides annual trading for officers. An earlier version of the proposal was labeled “watered down” and “weak” earlier this month. Members of the A-C-L-U, N-A-A-C-P and Iowa C-C-I worked with city staff to reword the ordinance.