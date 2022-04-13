(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa House overwhelming passed a bill to make changes in the state’s popular bottle deposit law. The Senate passed similar, but not identical legislation last month. Representative Brian Lohse (LOH-see) of Bondurant says it’s a watershed moment for the law that assesses a nickel deposit on containers of beer and pop, to encourage customers to recycle the empties and get their nickels back. The House and Senate now have both voted to let grocery stores quit accepting empty beer and pop containers and repaying deposits, but the House has added a new twist -- any grocery store that continues to serve as a redemption site would be paid a handling fee of three cents per container. That’s the new rate redemption centers in the business of just handling empty containers would get, too.
(Menlo, IA) -- President Joe Biden announce during his visit to Iowa that he has directed the E-P-A to issue a temporary waiver of federal Clean Air Act rules, so E-15 may be sold during the summer months. Biden spoke about the decision to a crowd of invited guests inside an ethanol plant near Menlo Tuesday afternoon. Biden says energy prices are the major driver of inflation right now. The Trump Administration moved to allow nationwide E-15 sales from June to mid-September -- but a federal judge ruled in favor of the oil industry’s challenge of that move and the U-S Supreme Court declined to hear the case.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Republican Party purchased billboards along President Biden’s route in both directions from the Des Moines Airport. Those billboards had messages about inflation and high gas prices. Republican officeholders issued written statements generally praising Biden’s move to promote E-15, but they raised other issues. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson called for more security at the southern border and Senator Chuck Grassley called that situation a crisis. Governor Reynolds issued a thank you to the president for what she described as welcome news on ethanol, but she said the Biden Administration has more to do to address high energy costs.
(Des Moines, IA) -- We’ve had some warmer days recently in the state -- but the Iowa D-N-R River Programs Outreach Coordinator says we haven’t reached the free-paddling days of summer just yet. Todd Robertson says you should wait a bit before getting out the kayak or canoe because there haven’t been enough “consistently warm days in a row” to heat up the water to a safe paddling level. He says a safe level means you aren’t in danger by simply going into the water, but there is still a risk of hypothermia if you’re not wearing the right clothing or gear -- and “cold water shock” can also be a problem. Robertson does recommend this time of year for checking buckles and zippers and checking for holes in life jackets.