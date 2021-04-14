(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa House has unanimously voted to let adults who were adopted get a copy of their original birth certificate that likely shows the names of their biological parents. Representative Marti (MART-ee) Anderson of Des Moines says current state law requires a court order to release that information. Anderson was 19 when she gave up a child for adoption in 1970. Anderson was only able to connect with her daughter in 2018 because each took an Ancestry-dot-com D-N-A test. Representative Brian Lohse (LOH-see) of Bondurant says biological parents would be given medical history forms that an adoptee could get when they become an adult. If the bill clears the Senate and is signed into law by the governor, state officials would launch a public relations campaign to reach parents who have already given up a child for adoption -- so they can fill out those forms, if they wish.
(Iowa City, IA) -- The Iowa City Community School District is shortening the 14-day quarantine time for some students exposed to the coronavirus. The school board adopted guidelines from the Iowa Department of Public Health allowing students to go back after ten days if they show no symptoms or seven days with a negative coronavirus test. If everyone was wearing a mask, no quarantine is required. The change comes as Iowa City schools reported more than one-thousand students and staff in quarantine as of Monday. The district will follow the new guidelines on a trial basis for two to three weeks while monitoring student infection numbers.
(Iowa City, IA) -- A University of Iowa infectious disease expert says the pause in the distribution of the Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine shows the system is working. Doctor Patricia Winokur (Win-uh-ker), says there are rare events that happen with all drugs -- which she says can't be picked up until a drug or vaccine is distributed out into the public, Doctor Winokur says only having six cases out of six-point-eight million doses of the vaccine that have been delivered is "hopeful," Winokur says it is important to keep trying to get one of the available vaccines because the risk of not being vaccinated is higher than a potential side issue.
(Independence, IA) -- Three Iowa legislators have given emotional speeches at a ceremony honoring fallen Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith. Senator Craig Johnson knew Smith personally. He says he watched the trooper in uniform giving blood and he remembers thinking then – What more is this guy willing to give? State Representative Chad Ingels of Randalia said, “We can never sufficiently express our gratitude to those men and women that volunteer every day to run toward bad situations while the rest of us run away.”