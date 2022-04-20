(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Senate has sent the governor a bill that adds 30 days to the time required by owners of mobile home parks to give notices of rent increases or utility hikes. It requires 90 days’ notice in advance. Republican Representative Amy Sinclair, of Allerton, says the bill requires any new mobile home park owner to honor existing leases and it gives the residents of manufactured housing an avenue to seek damages if they’re denied essential services, like access to running water. Democrats voted against the measure, saying it does little to address the concerns of mobile home park residents. Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls (like "walls") of Coralville says mobile home park residents in his area are frightened they’ll be unable to keep up with sizable rent increases.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Michigan-based nonprofit Trinity Health has announced an agreement to acquire all MercyOne health care facilities in Iowa. MercyOne C-E-O Bob Brits says they reached a point with the infrastructure where they need to have one I-T system, one billing system, and one accounting system. MercyOne’s Iowa network includes 16 medical centers and 27 affiliate organizations. The two non-profits will work together on the integration to Trinity and expect it to be completed this summer.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds wants more tourists to visit Iowa. She spoke at the annual Iowa Tourism Conference and announced the state is buying more national ad time and upgrading the state-maintained “Travel Iowa” website. Reynolds said the state will start touting tourism during all four seasons. That includes a new one-million-dollar state-funded initiative with the Iowa Restaurant Association and Iowa Hotel and Lodging Association to market Iowa as a destination for business travel, festivals, and sporting events.
(Dubuque, IA) -- Dubuque Police Chief Jeremy Jensen says the legacy of former Chief Mark Dalsing will live on forever. Dalsing died on Friday after a sudden illness at the age of 55. He served the Dubuque Police Department for more than three decades and had been retired for just seven months. Jensen had worked with Dalsing for 28 years and he told K-C-R-G/T-V Dalsing still helped him after he was appointed his successor in March. A visitation for Dalsing will be held at the Church of the Nativity in Dubuque today starting at Two P-M, with a wake to follow at 7:45 p-m. A funeral Mass will be held tomorrow morning at 10:30 A-M, with burial to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.