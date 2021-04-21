(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines community leaders say they are relieved by the guilty verdict a Minnesota jury gave former police officer, Derek Chauvin, but they won’t celebrate. Chauvin was convicted on all three charges for causing the death of George Floyd last May. That led to months of protests in Des Moines and many other U-S cities. The Reverend Rob Johnson says the verdict sends a powerful message to young Iowans. He says his seven-year-old nephew Sheldon will grow up in a world knowing that “his life matters.” Johnson and the Reverend Ako Abdul Samad say Tuesday’s verdict represents accountability, but justice won’t be served until there is a change in the country.
(Dexter, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol says a man in handcuffs managed to steal a trooper’s squad car and lead authorities on a chase Tuesday afternoon. Charges have been filed against Brandon Eugene Doerring of Dallas Center. A trooper was checking on a disabled vehicle on the side of Interstate 80 when Doerring was spotted walking on the shoulder. The trooper found drug paraphernalia on him, so he was taken into custody. The trooper went over the check on the disabled vehicle and it isn’t clear how Doerring managed to get into the driver’s seat and take off. The pursuit ended in Madison County where Doerring was taken into custody a second time. He was still wearing the cuffs when he was pulled out of the squad car.
(Swea City, IA) -- Authorities in Kossuth County have identified the teenager found unconscious inside a hog building near Swea City Monday night. Seventeen-year-old Victoria Marie Parra Lerdo had been helping with the cleaning and power-washing of the building. She was found lying on the floor at about 9:00 p-m by a second person who was working in that area. Lerdo was taken to Kossuth Regional Health Center where she died before doctors could begin treating her. An autopsy will be done to determine an official cause of death.
(Ottumwa, IA) -- A June sentencing date has been set for an Iowa man found guilty of a violent home invasion. Joseph Allen Bloom is facing up to 80 years in prison. Prosecutors say the Eldon man and two others broke into the victim’s home and beat him repeatedly with a wooden chair. The attack was so violent the man’s skull was fractured in two places. Bloom was found guilty on all counts, including first-degree robbery and burglary. Alexies Meier and Anthony Lankford are scheduled to go on trial this summer.