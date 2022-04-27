(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa legislature has approved a bill that is estimated to require the majority of gas stations sell gasoline with a 15 percent ethanol blend. Governor Kim Reynolds was speaking with reporters in West Des Moines when she learned the bill had passed the Senate Tuesday morning, calling it an example of “great bipartisan support.” Senators made changes that are expected to let an estimated 30 percent of smaller gas stations opt out of the requirement to sell E-15. The House approved Senate adjustments in the plan Tuesday afternoon and sent the bill to the governor on an 81-to-13 vote.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa legislature has sent the governor a bill that would give more medical professionals authority to recommend patients be permitted to park in handicapped spaces. Under the bill, licensed physical therapists and occupational therapists would be able to recommend the Iowa D-O-T issue license plates for Iowans with permanent disabilities or permits that hang on a rear-view mirror for those with temporary disabilities. Representative Dennis Bush of Cherokee says, “these therapists have the training necessary to determine if a person needs special parking privileges in order to better function independently.” The bill also lets health care professionals in other states issue recommendations to the Iowa D-O-T for plates or temporary permits that allow a vehicle to park in designated handicapped spaces.
(Webster City, IA) -- This is Soil and Water Conservation Week in Iowa, with the theme this year, “Healthy Soil, Healthy Life.” Lynn Knutson is with the Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation Service. She calls it “an opportunity to recognize the important conservation work that has been placed on the Iowa landscape, and bring attention to the ongoing work by farmers, landowners and residents to protect the state’s soil and water resources.” Knutson says there are all sorts of services being offered to Iowans to help conserve soil and water, including “cost-share funding for things like cover crops, strip till, no till, grass waterways, and buffer strips.” Statewide, there are more than 60 active watershed and water quality projects.
(Urbandale, IA) -- Anytime you see a ground-breaking or a grand opening on T-V, do you ever wonder where those golden shovels or giant scissors for ribbon-cuttings come from? They were likely purchased through a central Iowa company whose founder is being named the Iowa Small Businessperson of the Year by the U-S Small Business Administration. Kimberly Baeth is president and owner of Golden Openings of Urbandale. She says they’ve grown 32 percent every year for the past 24 years, and last year they grew by 84 percent. Golden Openings has an impressive list of repeat customers, including Oprah, Disney, Fortune 500 companies, colleges, universities, and the White House.