(Davenport, IA) -- The man accused of killing a Fort Dodge pastor in 2019 has been found guilty of first-degree murder. A jury in Scott County has convicted 37-year-old Joshua Pendleton in the death of Reverend Allen Henderson. The 64-year-old Henderson was found unresponsive outside St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fort Dodge in October of 2019. Henderson had been at the church for 20 years. Police say Pendleton attacked Henderson when the pastor attempted to stop him from getting into the church. Pendleton faces a mandatory life sentence.
(Ames, IA) -- There's some concern about the slow seed development for corn that's already planted due to the recent cooler conditions. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Crops Specialist, Joel DeJong (De-young) says some fields have been planted for three weeks. "We had a really nice spell the first five or six days of April where it was nice and warm every day, and everybody got jumpy and itchy about getting some fieldwork done," DeJong says. "Not many people planted, but a few people did and we haven't had enough growing degree days since then to actually get any of those seeds out of the ground. Right now they are still below the surface." He says the worry is the seeds will never come up. DeJong says the longer it is in the ground before emerging does create higher risk.
(Ames, IA) -- Ten years after the idea was first brought up, the Ames City Council has given its approval to the installation of security cameras in the Campustown area. During renovation work last summer, fiber-optic lines were installed so the cameras could be connected to the city system. Privacy issues have caused some concerns about the project, but the Campustown Action Association also finds some benefits. The Iowa State University Student Government has given its approval. Ames police say they won’t be monitoring the cameras unless there is a big event – like the Cyclones-Hawkeyes football game.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Authorities say hazmat crews were called to the scene of a traffic stop by a Polk County deputy Tuesday morning. When the deputy pulled over the stolen car, a leaking tank of anhydrous ammonia was found inside. Two people have been arrested – 61-year-old William Lane and 50-year-old Helene Latcham. The streets around the area were blocked off to traffic while the situation was resolved. Lane is charged with stealing the car and both are charged with drug possession. They’re being held in the Polk County Jail. No injuries were reported.