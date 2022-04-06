(Washington, DC) -- Republican Senator Joni Ernst says President Biden’s pick for the U-S Supreme Court is a highly qualified attorney, but Ernst says she cannot vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination. Ernst says her greatest issue is with Judge Jackson’s lack of adherence to a judicial philosophy. Ernst says as a member of the Senate, she will only vote for justices who pledge to be an originalist and interpret words in the Constitution based on their meaning at the time the document was adopted in 1788. Ernst met with Jackson on March 30th, saying the judge showed grace under pressure during last week’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Iowa’s other U-S Senator, Chuck Grassley, also plans to vote against Jackson’s nomination.
(Washington, DC) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is expressing concern that the military would consider decommissioning the U-S-S Sioux City, which joined the Navy fleet just three years ago. It’s not because the ship is named for the northwest Iowa city, although Grassley says that gives him “a parochial reason” --he says his main concern is that the ship “was just built.” The Navy is asking congress to approve decommissioning 24 ships over the next five years, to save three-point-six BILLION dollars. Iowa’s other U-S Senator, Republican Joni Ernst, spoke at the christening ceremony for the U-S-S Sioux City in 2018. Ernst says now is not the time to flatten the size of the defense budget, as America’s enemies are on the march and the world has become a much more dangerous place.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa House has passed a bill designed to respond to the concerns of mobile home residents about being exploited by park owners. It would require 90 days’ notice for rent and utility increases, up from the current 60 days. And it would extend protections against retaliation by landlords. Many of the key requests from mobile home residents and their advocates were left out of the bill, as it doesn’t limit the timing or amount of rent increases. Property tax relief for mobile home residents was also taken out of the final version.
(Webster City, IA) -- Spring turkey hunting season opens this weekend in Iowa. The D-N-R’s Nate Carr says things get started with the youth season Saturday and the other turkey seasons will follow. Carr says you should check now to be sure you have the proper paperwork, primarily a hunting license if you are age 16 or older. Hunters between 16 and 64 will also need to pay a habitat fee, although there are some exceptions for landowners. The first two seasons after Saturday’s youth season will run from April Eleventh to the 14th and then April 15th to the 19th. The third season begins on the 20th.