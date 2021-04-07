(Des Moines, IA) -- Four wardens within Iowa's prison system have been reassigned, including the warden who was in charge at the Anamosa State Penitentiary when two staff members were murdered by two inmates last month. Anamosa Warden Jeremy Larson is now the interim warden of the prison in Newton. Randy Gibbs, the warden of the state's maximum-security prison in Fort Madison, has been temporarily reassigned to serve as warden at Anamosa. A spokesman for the Iowa Department of Corrections says having a different leader in place will help ensure "a thorough and impartial investigation" of the murders. The warden who's been in charge of the prisons in Fort Dodge and Rockwell City retired yesterday. The warden of the Newton prison is now the interim warden of the two facilities while the search is on to replace the warden who retired.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Senate has advanced a proposed amendment that says Iowa's constitution does not recognize the right to an abortion or public funding of the procedure. Senate President Jake Chapman of Adel, a Republican, says the amendment would undo a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court ruling that Iowa women have a fundamental right to an abortion under the state constitution. Senator Jackie Smith, a Democrat from Sioux City, says the proposed amendment weakens the right to privacy. The earliest the amendment could come to a vote is 2024 if the proposal clears other legislative hurdles.
(Iowa City, IA) -- Iowa Senior Luka Garza is the first University of Iowa winner of the John R. Wooden Player of the Year Award. The announcement was made Tuesday evening by the Los Angeles Athletic Club. Garza swept all the major postseason awards to become the consensus unanimous national player of the year for 2021. Garza was also Iowa’s first two-time unanimous consensus first-team All-American.
(Norwalk, IA) -- A high school senior in the Norwalk Community School District says she and other students are going to deliver donuts to police officers today (Wednesday) to thank them and show support. Annabel Brenizer organized the “back the blue” event which is increasing tensions in the district. Brenizer says she has been called a racist by other students upset by the timing of the event during the trial for the Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd. Things have been tense in the district for several months, though. Students have demanded district leaders do something about the bullying of minority and gay students in the past.