(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids Police have charged a man with the use of a dangerous weapon and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident after he hit an abortion protestor crossing the street in downtown Cedar Rapids on June 24th. Investigators say there is no evidence that this was in any way politically motivated. Police say 53-year-old David Huston had a green light and appeared to aggressively approach the protestors with his truck while the protestors remained on foot. The protestor suffered minor injuries.
(Anita, IA) -- School leaders in communities across Iowa are putting out urgent pleas for motorists to stay vigilant for small pedestrians over the next few weeks as classes are about to begin. In the southwestern Iowa town of Anita, CAM School District Superintendent Paul Croghan says drivers need to be watchful as many little kids may get excited and not look as they cross the street. Classes will start August 23rd in the CAM district, so Croghan says it’ll be a few weeks beyond that before youngsters get used to their new buildings and new schedules.
(Ames, IA) -- A lush, green lawn is a source of pride for many Iowans and this prolonged drought is forcing many of us to quit worrying about having the best lawn on the block -- and to let the grass go dormant. Adam Thoms (TOAMS), a horticulture professor at Iowa State University and a turfgrass extension specialist, says it’s stressful for grass to shake up the watering schedule, so he’s telling Iowans if their lawns are already turning brown, just let them go. The opposite is true for newly laid sod or grass seed -- Thoms says those need regular watering because they don’t yet have a deep root system. Des Moines Water Works, which serves more than 600-thousand customers in 18 central Iowa communities, is asking residents to voluntarily conserve and cut back on watering.
(Dyersville, IA) -- The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will play on the Field of Dreams in Dyersville on Thursday night, but last night (Tuesday) marked the first time two minor league baseball teams competed on the iconic field. And it was an all-Iowa contest between the Quad City River Bandits and the Cedar Rapids Kernels. However, both teams changed their names to what they were back in the early 20th Century -- the Davenport Blue Sox and the Cedar Rapids Bunnies. They also wore throwback uniforms featuring the former mascots. As for the game itself -- the Davenport Blue Sox beat the Cedar Rapids Bunnies seven to two.