(Carroll, IA) -- The state Transportation Commission approved the rules for automated vehicles at its meeting in Carroll Tuesday. Daniel Yeh (sounds like hay) with the D-O-T says the Iowa Legislature cleared the way for driverless vehicles in the last session and this sets up some of the rules of the road. He says some states are already using very short-distance and low-speed automated shuttles, and a key example is the vehicle that is seen on the Domino pizza ads nationwide. The Iowa Legislature's Administrative Rules Committee will likely vote on final approval of the rules at its October meeting.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The U-S Census Bureau is scheduled to release population data today (Wednesday) after more than a four-month delay. That data will be used to develop new boundaries for Iowa's congressional and legislative districts. The non-partisan Legislative Services Agency is to produce a series of new district maps within 45 days of getting the data. With this year's delay, the legislature is unlikely to meet the September 1st deadline for approving a plan -- but the Iowa Supreme Court has signaled that due to this year's circumstances, it will allow the legislature to keep following the redistricting process beyond September 1st.
(Des Moines, IA) -- More than 80-thousand doses of expired COVID-19 vaccine have already been thrown away by the state and hundreds of thousands more could follow. The Iowa Department of Public health warned in July that the state might have to discard around 217-thousand doses by the end of August unless demand picked up. Demand for the shots is still far below what it was in April.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Many lawsuits were filed Monday in Cedar Rapids against insurance companies to beat the one-year deadline since the derecho hit. K-C-R-G T-V reports more than 100 lawsuits were filed Monday on behalf of homeowners still battling their insurance companies to get claims approved so they can make major repairs. Most insurance policies in Iowa allow homeowners a one-year deadline to take legal action after the date of loss -- Tuesday was the one-year anniversary of the derecho.