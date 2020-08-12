(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster declaration from the derecho that passed through the state Monday for 19 counties. The proclamation allows the counties to use state resources to recover from the storm damage. Reynolds told reporters Tuesday that about 450 thousand Iowans were without power and damage to power grids could keep things dark for several days.
[Counties involved: Benton, Cedar, Clinton, Clarke, Dallas, Greene, Hardin, Iowa, Jasper, Johnson, Linn, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, Tama and Washington]
(Des Moines, IA) -- State Ag Secretary Mike Naig (NEGG) says some of the corn that was flattened by Monday's storm will bounce back, but it's anybody's guess as to what percentage of damaged Iowa crops may be harvested. Naig says tens of millions of bushels of commercial grain storage and millions of on-farm grain storage was impacted, destroyed or severely damaged. Naig warns there will be storage issues for the 2020 crop, so farmers may have to truck their corn and soybeans further or resort to on-the-ground outdoor storage. The governor plans to take an aerial tour of the crop damage today (Wednesday).
(Webster City, IA) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of the annual Doodlebug Reunion, which was scheduled for next month in Webster City. The reunion attracts owners and enthusiasts of the motor scooter manufactured by Beam Manufacturing nearly 75 years ago. For over 30 years, the Doodlebug Reunion is held at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds as the owners of the scooters display their bikes, go for rides across Webster City and a dinner is held to recognize the scooter. Some 40-thousand of the bikes were made from 1946 to 1948.
(Iowa City, IA) -- Kinnick Stadium will be silent in September as the Big Ten Conference has canceled the fall sports season -- including Iowa Hawkeye football games. Head Coach Kirk Ferentz spoke with reporters after the announcement and said the release of the schedule last week had given the players hope they would see the field this fall. Ferentz called it a “tough day,” saying “We’ll get through this.” Nebraska's coach has indicated the school might play anyway, but Ferentz said he has great respect for the conference and believes they should stick together and said to his knowledge they have had no discussion about doing anything against what the conference decides.