(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa school districts are about to resume classes without having the funding to provide free lunches for all students. Two years of pandemic aid ended in June, leaving districts scrambling to get qualified families to re-submit applications for free or reduced-price lunch. Shenandoah Schools superintendent Kerri Nelson says their district is keeping lunches free through the Community Eligibility Provision. Nelson says the program will be a cost to the district, but it's needed. Des Moines will be providing free lunch to all students through the same program.
(Ames, IA) -- While parts of Iowa saw up to two inches of rain on Monday, it may be too little, too late for many of the crops that have been critically damaged by the long string of hot, dry days. Meteorologist Dennis Todey (TOD-ee), director of the U-S-D-A's Midwest Climate Hub in Ames, says there are big differences in corn crop conditions across the region, especially compared to areas in northwest Iowa that are in extreme drought. While any more rain that falls on Iowa this week may green up our lawns a bit, Todey says precipitation at this stage on the calendar will be of limited help to farmers. The latest map from the U-S Drought Monitor shows moderate drought now stretches all the way from Iowa's eastern border to the western border and that about 64 of the state's 99 counties are in some form of drought. The climate outlooks show above-normal temperatures and below-normal rain for most of the region through much of September.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The U-S Department of Education says 900 Iowans with remaining federal student loans from the defunct I-T-T Technical Institute will get the balances deleted. Iowa borrowers owed almost 16-million dollars to the chain of schools, which closed in 2016. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller joined his counterparts across the country in seeking to get the loans forgiven. He says I-T-T was involved in significant fraud, including job placement. Miller says students should consider a community college instead of for-profit schools -- which he says can be less expensive and provide a higher quality of education.
(Estherville, IA) -- An engineer hired to evaluate a historic site in Arnolds Park is recommending major repairs to the Abbie Gardner cabin. It's the site of what's known as the Spirit Lake massacre of 1857, where about three dozen Europeans were killed by members of the Dakota tribe who used the area for hunting. Thirteen-year-old Abbie Gardner survived and was briefly taken hostage, and three decades later she bought her family's cabin and gave tours. The cabin needs to have the shingles and boards on the roof replaced, repair corners of the structure and install a handicapped accessible door. The cabin was one of Iowa's first tourist attractions and Gardner operated it herself until her death in 1921. Her son sold the property to the Iowa Conservation Commission in 1941.