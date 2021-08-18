(Ames, IA) -- Iowa State University Provost Jonathan Wickert says the fall semester in Ames will see things get back to more normal operations after changes were caused by the pandemic. Students have started moving back on campus. Wickert says instruction at I-S-U “will look a lot like it did in the fall of 2019.” Mostly in-person classes are planned, with some online instruction and hybrid classes offered. Hybrid classes involve some sort of one-way communication online, then some class time reserved for question-and-answer, problem-solving, and teamwork.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A federal court has approved a settlement that was reached with five Black Lives Matter protesters who were banned from the Iowa State Capitol grounds. The state will pay each protester five thousand dollars and 45 thousand will be paid to their attorney. The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa filed the suit last October. It accused the Iowa State Patrol of violating the protesters’ constitutional free speech rights with the ban. It had been issued after violence broke out between troopers, protesters, and Des Moines police in July 2020. The A-C-L-U says most of the charges filed then have been dropped.
(Cedar Falls, IA) -- The University of Northern Iowa faculty union has filed a workplace safety complaint with O-S-H-A (OH shuh). Union vice president Chris Martin says the absence of mandates is creating an unsafe workplace on the Cedar Falls campus. Martin says voluntary mask-wearing doesn’t go far enough. U-N-I faculty and staff say they are most concerned about the risks for those with children under 12 and those with medical vulnerabilities. He says if nothing changes, the university could find itself addressing the first person to get seriously ill or die from COVID at a public university.
(Rockwell, IA) -- The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says a seven-year-old girl has died of injuries she suffered in a go-cart accident last weekend. Deputies were called to the home three miles southwest of Rockwell Sunday at about 8:30 p-m. They were told Bryclynn Blue Blackdeer had been driving the homemade go-cart when it collided with a boat trailer. Rockwell-Swaledale first responders and the Mason City Fire Department joined deputies. The victim died before she could be rushed to a hospital.