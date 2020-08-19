(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller says he wanted to join 20 states who are suing to stop budget cuts and operational changes at the U-S Postal Service. The other attorneys general say those moves are disrupting mail deliveries and are aimed at interrupting mail-in voting. In response, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy put the changes on hold until after the November 3rd General Election. Miller says Governor Kim Reynolds blocked his request to join the suit. Record numbers of American voters are expected to vote by mail in the next election so they can avoid the threat of being infected by the coronavirus at polling places.
(Ottumwa, IA) -- Emergency responders had to rescue a 10-year-old boy who had fallen almost 16 feel from a popular trail near Ottumwa Tuesday afternoon. The boy’s name hasn’t been released. He was hiking with a group of people at Garrison Rock. The group was reportedly exploring a cave along the trail when he fell. After being stabilized at the scene of the accident, he was taken to Ottumwa Regional Health Center to have leg and wrist injuries treated. A dog walking with the group also fell but wasn’t injured.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- An Omaha man is charged with leaving the scene of an accident after a fatal hit-and-run four months ago. An eight-year-old boy was killed in Council Bluffs. Police say 37-year-old Troy A. Pokorny was a suspect from the start, but they needed to complete the investigation before charges could be filed. Council Bluffs police officers found Quinten Brownfield lying in the street when they were called April 15th. Witnesses told them the boy was riding a scooter when he hit the side of Pokorny’s vehicle, then rolled under it while the vehicle was still moving. Pokorny has a preliminary hearing set for September 15th in Pottawattamie County Court.
(Clinton County, IA) -- The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department says a Tuesday standoff with an armed man ended with that man apparently taking his own life. Deputies had been called about a suicidal individual. When they tried to talk to him the man picked up a rifle and shot at a squad car. The deputies backed away and called the Gateway Area Special Response team while blocking off the area. The man was found dead next to the rifle about three hours later. His name hasn’t been released.