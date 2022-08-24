(Moravia, IA) -- A man escaped catastrophe when he was rescued from a grain bin in Appanoose County. The Appanoose County Sheriff's Office says it received a call Monday morning with reports of a man trapped in a grain bin in rural Moravia. The Moravia Fire Department arrived at the scene and extracted a 58-year-old male from the grain bin that was half full. The man, who has not been identified, was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines where he is reportedly in stable condition.
(Washington, DC) -- Many thousands of refugees from Afghanistan have found new homes in the U-S in recent months, with several hundred settling in Iowa. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says there's new evidence several dozens of them should never have been allowed into the country and at least 70 of them have been identified as possible national security threats. Grassley asked F-B-I Director Chris Wray during a U-S Senate panel meeting this month if he knew where the 70 are located. Grassley says Wray told him he didn’t know but promised he’d find out. Grassley also says there's no way to know if any of the Afghans who now live in Iowa are among those considered possible security threats. But he adds he's confident the vast majority of the refugees are "hard working" people and will contribute to Iowa's economy.
(Le Mars, IA) -- A Maurice, Iowa, native who has lived in Ukraine for more than 15 years, is back in the area to connect with her family and her mission supporters. Miranda Heytsi (hate-see), her husband, and their church in Tyachiv (tee-ah'-chiv) ministered to refugees fleeing the country when the Russian invasion started six months ago. She says hundreds of people passed through their community trying to escape to different countries and many returned to them because they weren’t allowed to cross the border. Now they work with refugees who stayed there. Miranda Heytsi attended school in Sioux Center and Orange City and first traveled to Ukraine in 1999 while a college student. Miranda married her husband Vasya in 2006 and has lived in that country ever since.
(Ames, IA) -- The Insect Zoo at Iowa State University is hosting an open house this weekend for Iowans who love all things creepy and crawly. Ginny Mitchell, education program coordinator for the traveling insect zoo, says events on Saturday will include "Roach Racing" as well as a feature called "Painting with Maggots." There’ll be over 125 living species of arthropods, which include insects, spiders, tarantulas, millipedes, scorpions, and more. Mitchell says there'll be "touch bowls" into which visitors will be able to carefully stick their hands to find out what it feels like to have one of these multi-legged critters scurry across your fingers. You can find out more about the event at the Iowa State University Insect Zoo’s Facebook page.