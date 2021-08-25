(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The challenge of a California animal confinement law has been dismissed by a federal judge in Iowa. The so-called “Proposition 12” goes into effect next January. It will bar California businesses from selling pork from pigs that were confined “in a cruel manner.” That means giving each breeding pig less than 24 square feet of space. Iowa pork producers had contended complying with that law would sharply increase their costs. Federal Judge C-J Williams ruled there was no proof California intended to harm pork producers in Iowa when Prop-12 was passed.
(Ames, IA) -- Ames police have identified the 32-year-old Des Moines woman found dead in an apartment last week. Investigators say Maria L. Hanian was the victim of a homicide. Twenty-six-year-old Oscar Chavez of Ames was stopped by authorities in Sac County and taken into custody. Chavez faces a charge of first-degree murder in Hanian’s death. Authorities in Ames say the investigation is continuing. Hanian’s body was found Thursday while officers made a requested welfare check. She had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Chavez is being held in the Story County Jail.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Public health officials say COVID-19 cases are increasing significantly in the Cedar Rapids area. The chief medical officer at Mercy Medical Center says the hospital’s pediatric unit was moved last week to convert an entire floor for the care of COVID patients. Doctor Tony Meyers says Mercy Medical had an average of one to four patients on any given day in June and July. Now, it has 33 people being treated. He compares the current situation to the surge last November. Sixty-three percent of Linn County residents are fully vaccinated. Officials say they’d like to see that number hit 90 percent.
(Cumming, IA) -- The ambitious plans for a HyVee distribution center in Cumming have some people in the rural community worried. A zoning change is clearing the way for the construction of a huge warehouse and distribution center alongside Interstate 35. HyVee company officials say the new facility would generate about 273 jobs. Construction is expected to take two to three years. Local government officials say the complex would more than double the city’s current taxable property valuation. Opponents worry about losing the rural feel of living there and make the community of about 450 residents just another Des Moines suburb. HyVee plans include the possibility of up to two million square feet of warehouse space at that location at a future date.