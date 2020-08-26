(Undated) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says the president “had Iowa’s back” very quickly after the derecho did extensive damage in more than two dozen counties earlier this month. Reynolds was speaking at the Republican National Convention Tuesday night. President Trump approved the governor’s request for a major disaster declaration within 24 hours. Reynolds praised the president for making a brief stop in the state a little over a week after the storm passed through. U-S Senator Joni Ernst is to speak at the R-N-C tonight (Wednesday).
(Iowa City, IA) -- Iowa City police arrested a 45-year-old man four days after he was accused of driving a vehicle through a crowd of protesters. None of the protesters suffered serious injuries and police weren’t informed about the incident until later. Charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury were filed against Michael Stepanek Tuesday. Investigators say one of the people Stepanek allegedly hit provided a statement later, leading to his arrest. Stepanek reportedly told police the protesters needed “an attitude adjustment.”
(LeClaire, IA) -- Le Claire police say a collision Tuesday afternoon between a train and a semi-truck dumped 95-thousand pounds of sand on the ground. The big truck was leaving a quarry between the Mississippi River and Highway 67 at about 2:00 p-m. The truck was stopped on the tracks waiting to turn onto the highway when the northbound train slammed into the trailer portion. No injuries were reported. The train wasn’t derailed, but it remained stopped on the tracks for some time while blocking intersections in downtown LeClaire.
(Royal, IA) -- Authorities in Clay County evacuated the area around a grain elevator following a Tuesday afternoon explosion. No injuries were reported, but one silo was damaged and a structural engineer was summoned to evaluate whether the elevator might collapse. The apparent accident happened at about 3:00 p-m at the Ag Partners elevator in Royal. Officials say it held a mix of corn and soybeans at the time of the blast, but it was mostly empty. Clay County Emergency Management officials were helping residents evacuated from their homes.