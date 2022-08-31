(Bedford, IA) -- Both Republican Senator Chuck Grassley and Mike Franken, the Democrat challenging Grassley’s bid for reelection, have completed tours with stops in each of Iowa’s counties. Grassley addressed a crowd in the Taylor County Historical Museum in Bedford Tuesday, where the audience expressed opposition to vaccine mandates for the military and President Biden’s move on student loan debt. Franken chose Grassley’s hometown of New Hartford as the last stop on his campaign’s 99 county tour, where he accused Grassley of choosing “division and distraction over unity and understanding.” Franken and Grassley are scheduled to appear together in a debate on Iowa P-B-S on October Eighth. The November Eighth election is 69 days away.
(Boone, IA) -- The U-S Environmental Protection Agency has fined an Iowa company for allegedly tampering with vehicle emission devices. Central Iowa Truck Repair of Boone has agreed to a civil penalty of 95-thousand dollars for selling or installing devices designed to bypass emission controls. The E-P-A says modifying emission controls is illegal and contributes to air pollution. The company has agreed as part of the settlement to destroy any defeat devices and certify that they have stopped selling or installing the devices.
(Ames, IA) -- A couple of cities in central Iowa have found West Nile-infected mosquitoes in their monitoring traps. Ames and Des Moines announced they have found mosquitoes with the virus. Iowa State University entomologist, Ryan Smith, says August and September are generally the peak months for the disease. Smith does surveillance in seven counties and has found West Nile in three of them. He says most people are going to have very mild symptoms and may not even know they have it, but some people develop severe infections that can be fatal. Smith says it's a reminder to take precautions against getting bitten if you are outdoors and mosquitoes are present. The best precautions are wearing insect repellant and dumping out any standing water where mosquitoes might breed.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A-A-R-P and two state agencies will be holding a series of seminars around Iowa to alert older residents to some of the most common scams and how to avoid them. Brad Anderson, A-A-R-P’s state director, says his wife recently got a phone call from a scammer, claiming her business had to pay a fine immediately -- but when she called the county attorney, he told her it was a scam and that she was not being fined. Officials from the Iowa Insurance Division will be part of the “Fraud Watch Tour” this fall -- admission is free but attendees must sign up in advance through the Iowa A-A-R-P’s website. The first tour stop took place this week in Des Moines. The tour is also headed to Dubuque, Waterloo, Mason City, Indianola, Clarinda, Council Bluffs, Sioux City, Fort Dodge, Ames, Ottumwa, Burlington, Bettendorf, and Marion.