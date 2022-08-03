(Cedar Falls, IA) -- Friends and neighbors of the three people killed while camping last month gathered in a Cedar Falls park Tuesday night to honor Tyler and Sarah Schmidt and their six-year-old daughter, Lula. Cedar Falls Mayor Bob Green says the celebration of life service wasn’t just for those in attendance, but for the Schmidt’s nine-year-old son Arlo who survived the attack. Tyler Schmidt’s aunt thanked the community for focusing on the joy Tyler and his family spread in the community, then she read a statement from Tyler's parents, who were home with Arlo. Authorities say a 23-year-old Nebraska man shot the three Schimdts to death in the campground at Maquoketa Caves State Park, then took his own life.
(Washington, DC) -- Senator Joni Ernst -- a “no” last week on advancing a bill to ensure veterans exposed to toxic burn pits get medical care -- has voted to send the bill to the president’s desk. Ernst, a combat veteran, told The Cedar Rapids Gazette her initial vote to block passage of the bill was because Democrats prevented Republicans from offering amendments to improve the legislation. Last night, the bill passed -- without changes -- and Ernst voted for it. Ernst issued a written statement, saying veterans who continue to pay the price for their service deserve the life-saving benefits of the bill. Iowa's other Republican senator, Chuck Grassley, tweeted that he had consistently supported the bill -- even when it stalled -- and he’s grateful it finally passed.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa’s Attorney General is joining others in nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force. A-G spokesman, Linn Hicks, says it allows them to combine their efforts into one and makes it easier to investigate, send out subpoenas, and prosecute any illegal robocall activity. Hicks says so far the task force has issued subpoenas to 20 gateway providers responsible for bringing foreign calls into the U-S telephone network. It’s estimated there are some 33 million robocalls nationwide. And those callers scam millions of dollars from Americans every year.
(Sioux City, IA) -- Afghan refugees in western Iowa can now take the state driver’s license exam in their own languages, as driving courses are now available in Pashto and Dari for Iowa’s latest arrivals. Refugee organizations are collaborating with the Iowa Department of Transportation to ensure the tests are available in Afghan languages. The D-O-T currently offers the test in 21 languages, but not in Pashto or Dari. That’s why Lutheran Services of Iowa in Sioux City is offering twice monthly opportunities for the test to be translated and read aloud. Ahmedullah Kohbandi passed his written exam last week and says he’s excited to drive to places other than work or home -- once he passes the road test.