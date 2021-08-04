(Anamosa, IA) -- A Friday plea hearing is scheduled for one of two men charged with killing a prison guard and a registered nurse. Thomas Woodard is facing two counts of first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, and attempted murder. He and Michael Dutcher were trying to escape the Anamosa State Penitentiary March 23rd. Nurse Lorena Schulte and correctional officer Robert McFarland were attacked with hammers. Dutcher has a trial-setting conference scheduled for later today (Wednesday).
(Iowa City, IA) -- A former Iowa State football player has been arrested for the May assault of a Hawkeye basketball star. Twenty-nine-year-old Nicholas Kron, now living in Nashville, Tennessee is accused of the attack outside a downtown Iowa City bar. University of Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon suffered a serious head injury when he was punched three times in the back of the head while arguing with another person. Kron turned himself in Saturday, was booked into the Johnson County Jail, then released.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A 16-year-old from Marion, who was injured on an Adventureland ride that killed his brother, is getting out of the hospital. David Jaramillo has been talking, texting, making phone calls, and even running while in the hospital. He still faces some rehabilitation to address issues with his balance and improve his fine motor skills. His brother, 11-year-old Michael, when the Raging River ride malfunctioned July 3rd. The older brother has been treated at Blank Children’s Hospital for the last month.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines jury has found an Iowa racial justice advocate not guilty of interfering with police. The incident happened during protests last year. Video footage showed 24-year-old Jaylen Cavil demanding police explain why another protestor was being arrested. Officers were ordering him to stand aside at the time. Cavil points out that all cases involving Des Moines protesters have been dismissed or resulted in not-guilty verdicts in Polk County Court. He says that shows police acted unjustly.