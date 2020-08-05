(Washington, DC) -- Both U-S Senators from Iowa have voted against confirmation for Deputy Secretary of Energy nominee Mark Menezes. In a joint news release, Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst pointed to uncertainty for small refinery waives, wasted time and resources to score the waivers again, the lack of transparency in the process and the toll it has taken on Iowa’s farmers and biofuel producers. Grassley and Ernst say they will continue their push for greater transparency in the waivers process. They say they have learned of six more petitions pending that threaten to undercut the Renewable Fuels Standard and will cause more pain for Iowa producers.
(Iowa City, IA) -- Almost 300 faculty members and graduate student instructors have signed a petition calling for the University of Iowa to place a priority on online classes. So far, the university has said classes with fewer than 50 students will be in-person – unless social distancing requirements can’t be met or if there are health concerns from students or instructors. Those signing the petitions say most classes should be online. Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa are also holding some in-person classes this fall. Instructors say they are frightened about job security, but they are also frightened about the risk of face-to-face classroom teaching during a global pandemic.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is encouraging voters to either register to cast their ballots or update their registration to make sure they get an absentee ballot request soon. Pate says his office will be mailing out the ballot request forms in the coming weeks and the best way for an Iowa voter to make sure he or she gets one is to make sure their registration information is correct. Pate says your address needs to be accurate. He adds, if you’re not registered to vote, “now is a great time to get that done.”
(Le Mars, IA) -- In Plymouth County District Court this week, a man has entered a not guilty plea to charges he killed his wife’s son. Fifty-one-year-old Kevin Juzek died during a domestic disturbance May 11th in Merrill. Investigators say 82-year-old Thomas Knapp shot Juzek with a shotgun through a bedroom door, then deliberately shot the victim again in the chest. Knapp is charged with first-degree murder and willful injury in the case.